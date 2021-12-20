EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

