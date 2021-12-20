Edgeware (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,591,706,438 coins and its circulating supply is 5,921,073,205 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

