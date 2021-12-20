Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

