Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

