Electrum Dark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $8,169.30 and $89.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00088194 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.