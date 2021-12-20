Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

