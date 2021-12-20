Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as 32.27 and last traded at 32.13. Approximately 22,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,480,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

