Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.40. 229,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

