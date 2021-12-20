Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 10% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $231,303.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00271283 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

