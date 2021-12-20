Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$14.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 479,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.07. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

