Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Position Increased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up 2.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 699.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $3,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

