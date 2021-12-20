Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.79.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

