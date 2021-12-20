Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 19,497 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

