Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.00. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

