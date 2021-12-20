Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

