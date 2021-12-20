Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

