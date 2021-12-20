Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

