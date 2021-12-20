ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 5,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

