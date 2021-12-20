Expensify Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXFY) Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th

Expensify’s (NASDAQ:EXFY) quiet period will end on Monday, December 20th. Expensify had issued 9,730,776 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $262,730,952 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Expensify’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

