Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Ossiam bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $215.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.56 and a 52 week high of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

