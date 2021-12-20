Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $217.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

