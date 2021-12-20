FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $473.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.