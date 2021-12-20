Feathercoin Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $2,407.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.