FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

