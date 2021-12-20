Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. Femasys has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

