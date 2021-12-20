Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,177 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.