Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

