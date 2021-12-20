Fermata Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of XMVM opened at $46.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

