Fermata Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

