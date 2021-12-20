Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $277.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.29 million. Ferro posted sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

