Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) & Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head to Head Contrast

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.59 $395.49 million $1.26 53.79

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fibra Danhos and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00 Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75

Realty Income has a consensus target price of $79.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Fibra Danhos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.