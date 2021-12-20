FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston Purchases 3,200 Shares

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,880 ($9,092.11).

FIH opened at GBX 215 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.61. The company has a market capitalization of £26.91 million and a P/E ratio of 716.67. FIH group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.70 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

