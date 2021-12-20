Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,200,934.15 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

