Financial Analysis: New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and New Jersey Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -6.85 New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 10.54 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perpetua Resources and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59% New Jersey Mining -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

