Financial Contrast: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88% Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 2.98 $18.60 million $2.05 11.95 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.34 $16.60 million $4.42 10.61

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

