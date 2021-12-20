Financial Review: DATATRAK International (DTRK) vs. Its Competitors

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 131 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -38.96% -1,612.05% -10.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 668 3189 4928 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.26%. Given DATATRAK International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -1,023.98 DATATRAK International Competitors $984.50 million $1.31 million 15.52

DATATRAK International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DATATRAK International competitors beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

