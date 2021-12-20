First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Community posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCO stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $153.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

