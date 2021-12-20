First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

