First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

FGBI stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. Research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.