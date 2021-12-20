First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Down 3.8%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 34,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 55,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.