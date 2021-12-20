First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

