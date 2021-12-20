First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 8.1%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.65 and last traded at $85.66. 27,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,085,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

