First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $21.38 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

