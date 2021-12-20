First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $21.38 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
