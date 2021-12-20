Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $7,047,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 570,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,206,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.