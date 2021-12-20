Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.