Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

