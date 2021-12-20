Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

