Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

