Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.