Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.
NYSE FLC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
