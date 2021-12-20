Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

NYSE FLC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

